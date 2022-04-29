Dodgers: San Francisco Giants Acquire DFA'd LA Reliever

The Dodgers knew there was a chance they might lose left-handed reliever Darien Nuñez for good. Earlier this week, the team stated that the lefty had suffered a torn ligament in his elbow that would require Tommy John surgery. The very next day, the Dodgers designated Nuñez for assignment in order to get Reyes Moronta on the roster.

In an odd twist of fate, the Dodgers are losing the player they designated for assignment to make room for a former Giants player to the Giants.

San Francisco has claimed Nuñez off of waivers. He won't be ready to pitch again for some time, but if he gets back to the bigs, it will be in Halloween colors.

Last year, the hurler pitched in six games and allowed seven runs in 7.2 IP.