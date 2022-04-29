Skip to main content
Dodgers: San Francisco Giants Acquire DFA'd LA Reliever

Dodgers: San Francisco Giants Acquire DFA'd LA Reliever

The Giants have claimed left-handed pitcher Darien Nuñez from the Dodgers.

The Giants have claimed left-handed pitcher Darien Nuñez from the Dodgers.

The Dodgers knew there was a chance they might lose left-handed reliever Darien Nuñez for good. Earlier this week, the team stated that the lefty had suffered a torn ligament in his elbow that would require Tommy John surgery. The very next day, the Dodgers designated Nuñez for assignment in order to get Reyes Moronta on the roster.

In an odd twist of fate, the Dodgers are losing the player they designated for assignment to make room for a former Giants player to the Giants. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

San Francisco has claimed Nuñez off of waivers. He won't be ready to pitch again for some time, but if he gets back to the bigs, it will be in Halloween colors. 

Last year, the hurler pitched in six games and allowed seven runs in 7.2 IP.

Los Angeles DodgersSan Francisco Giants

USATSI_10767826_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Klay Thompson's Brother Called Up by San Diego Padres

By Staff Writer2 minutes ago
USATSI_16333310_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: MLB Officially Issues Suspension to Trevor Bauer

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18092115_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers Injury News: Blake Treinen Update Does Not Inspire Confidence

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18162913_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Will Smith Talks About Matching Mike Piazza's Impressive Record

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_17976114_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Andrew Heaney Not Returning Anytime Soon

By Staff WriterApr 28, 2022
USATSI_17968143
News

Dodgers Prospect Earns Minor League Pitcher of the Week Honors

By Staff WriterApr 28, 2022
USATSI_15124301_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Austin Barnes Reveals Whereabouts of His World Series Glove

By Staff WriterApr 28, 2022
USATSI_15078274_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Reliever Gets DFA'd by Houston Astros

By Staff WriterApr 28, 2022