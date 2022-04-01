Dodgers: San Francisco Manager Reacts to Dave Roberts' World Series Guarantee

Unless you're the Pirates or Orioles, organizations strive to be better than their previous season. Especially those teams that came oh-so-close to capturing the World Series title the year prior. The Dodgers are one of the clubs that came close to winning it all, but fell short.

Following a NLCS exit last season, the Dodgers are the favorites to win it all this year according to the latest odds from FanDuel (+470). Manager Dave Roberts likely doesn't have an account with the betting site, but he's also confident that the Dodgers will win the Fall Classic.

In an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show last week, Roberts guaranteed that the Dodgers would win the World Series.

Roberts' statement caused some ripples in the baseball world. Giants manager Gabe Kapler didn't seem to take too much offense to Doc's statement when asked to respond to the rival manager's guarantee.

“If you ask me what the goal of the San Francisco Giants is right now, it’s to improve our processes and practices and trust that that is going to lead to the best possible outcome in 2022. Whether that means going deeper into the postseason, which is one of our goals always.”

At first, Kapler almost made it sound like he wasn't inclined to make a promise of his own to his respective fan base. Then, Kapler specified that the Giants goal is to win it all, but also improve upon their historic 107-win season in 2021. LA won 106 games and finished second in the division.

“It’s not that we don’t want to win the World Series. It’s not that we don’t want to win the National League West, it’s not that we don’t want to win 108 games, making that an improvement on last year. It’s that we have small steps to take that are way more important and are going to require a lot of attention and energy.”

Some Dodgers fans, although they hate to admit it, probably appreciated Kapler's more measured response juxtaposed to Roberts calling his shot.