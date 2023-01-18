Dodgers Schedule: LA to Play San Diego on Sunday Night Baseball

The San Diego Padres have very quickly emerged as a rival to the Los Angeles Dodgers. After last year's NLDS, all the little brother talk has officially been put to bed. And moreover, all the Padres/Dodgers games this season will have tons of anticipation.

This is a big reason why, in a press release on Tuesday, ESPN announced that the Dodgers vs. Padres game will be the Sunday Night Baseball telecast on May 7.

That game will be played in San Diego, and will be the final game of the first series between the teams this season. The teams will then play again at the end of that same week, that time for a three game series at Dodger Stadium.

The press release also announced the Dodgers will be on Sunday Night Baseball on June 4, when they host the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium for the first time since August of 2019.

That is going to be a rivalry matchup of its own, as the two teams have a storied rivalry dating back to the early 1940s.

The Dodgers are likely to get more Sunday Night Baseball games as the season goes on, but for now, they're locked in for these two matchups.