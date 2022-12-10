Dodgers Schedule: Spring Training Tickets are Now Available

The great thing about sports is that there is always a next season. The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t finish the 2022 season how they would’ve liked, and some fans still have that distaste in their mouths. But L.A. has a chance to redeem themselves in 2023, and it all starts in Spring Training.

The Dodgers announced on Friday they will have Early Access Single Game Presale tickets for the 2023 Spring Training for all fans.

As always, all Spring Training games for the Boys in Blue will be at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.

Your Dodgers will open up Spring Training against the Chicago Cubs on February 26. That could be the first time we see former Dodger Cody Bellinger in his Cubs Spring Training uniform since signing with Chicago on Tuesday.

Other great games will include the Padres in early March, the free-way matchup with the Anaheim Angels on March 10, the Cubs again on March 11, and the hated San Francisco Giants on March 21.

Spring Training is a great time to see the Dodgers prepare for a long season and a chance to see the young prospects shine on the diamond for the first time.

The Presale will end Friday, December 16 at 10:59 p.m. P.T.

If you’re interested in going, don’t hesitate. Early Access tickets will sell out fast.