Dodgers Scratch Superstar From Opening Day Lineup With Concerning Injury
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched from the Opening Day lineup with left rib discomfort, the team announced.
There was no indication Freeman was dealing with an injury prior to the announcement. Utility man Kiké Hernández filled in at first base for the Dodgers star.
The rib injury is certainly concerning for the World Series MVP, especially since Freeman dealt with broken rib cartilage during the Dodgers' postseason run.
There was previously concern Freeman would not be in the Opening Day lineup because of ankle surgery he had this offseason, but it turns out another ailment sidelined the first baseman.
"I feel good, body feels good, ankle’s trending right where I want it to be," Freeman said earlier this spring. "Obviously dealt with a lot last year, so hopefully it’s a smoother ride for the Freeman family this year."
Freeman's injury marks the second absence of a Dodgers' starter from the Tokyo Series. Mookie Betts will not play in either game of the Tokyo Series because of an illness.
There's no telling if Freeman will be sidelined for Wednesday's game at the Tokyo Dome, but fans should expect an update from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts postgame.