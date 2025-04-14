Dodgers Set to Get Major Pitching Reinforcements Back Soon
The Los Angeles Dodgers have unfortunately had their fair share of pitching injuries despite the season only being 16 games old.
With already 12 pitchers on the injured list, and most recently newly-acquired Cy Young award winner Blake Snell landing on the IL, help is needed on the mound for L.A.
Fortunately, it appears that the much needed help is on the way for the Dodgers.
The long time Dodgers ace and MVP southpaw Clayton Kershaw is going to start his rehab assignment in Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Evan Phillips, fresh off a scoreless Oklahoma City inning, is close to coming back to the bullpen, while Michael Kopech has thrown a successful bullpen with another scheduled for Tuesday.
Kershaw, at 37 years old, seems more determined than ever to make a return to the mound.
“I don’t want [injuries] to be the reason that I stopped playing,” Kershaw said this spring. “I don’t want to be, like, ‘I just can’t do it, [I’m] hurt.’ Hopefully, I can walk out on my own terms, whenever that is.”
His Triple-A return is promising as getting back to the majors is right around the corner, depending on his performance and health during the assignment. He's not eligible to come off the 60-day IL until mid-May, giving him plenty of time to ramp up.
Phillips, on the other hand, is much closer to a return to the bullpen after a tear in his rotator cuff during the postseason.
In four Triple-A contests this season, Phillips has a 4.91 ERA with six strikeouts and a walk.
As for Kopech, he battled through most of October with forearm and elbow pain, but believes that it "kind of crept up to the shoulder" this offseason, as he also battled a stomach bug towards the end of spring.
As the Dodgers started their season in Japan, Kopech stayed back, and told the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett that despite feeling good, his shoulder needed a little more work.
“I was feeling good but I don’t think (the shoulder) was ready,” said Kopech. “It’s back to feeling like an actual throwing arm again, so it’s no big deal. Not anything that’s like an actual injury, just little bumps and bruises here and there.”
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.