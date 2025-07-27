Dodgers Shifting Former Top Prospect to Bullpen Amid Major Struggles
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed pitcher Bobby Miller would move from a starting role to the bullpen with Triple-A Oklahoma City
"I think that this might be something that unlocks him," he saGoing hard for a shorter period of time, to get some confidence for him, which could help us here."
The Dodgers urgently need depth in their bullpen, and this move could signal a return to LA for Miller after the team sent him down in May. He pitched five innings for the Dodgers this year, allowing seven runs and striking out seven.
Miller has been far more comfortable in his relief appearances compared to his starts this season, even in MLB. He made two appearances for the Dodgers this season, and allowed just one run in his two-inning relief appearance.
He also made a relief appearance for the Comets at the beginning of July, allowing a run through 2.2 innings pitched.
The Dodgers are without Tanner Scott, Evan Phillips, Michael Kopech and Brusdar Graterol, leaving their bullpen depleted, and Miller could be the answer.
This story will be updated...
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.