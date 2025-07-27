Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Shifting Former Top Prospect to Bullpen Amid Major Struggles

Aaron Coloma

Apr 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller (28) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed pitcher Bobby Miller would move from a starting role to the bullpen with Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Dodgers urgently need depth in their bullpen, and this move could signal a return to LA for Miller after the team sent him down in May. He pitched five innings for the Dodgers this year, allowing seven runs and striking out seven.

Miller has been far more comfortable in his relief appearances compared to his starts this season, even in MLB. He made two appearances for the Dodgers this season, and allowed just one run in his two-inning relief appearance.

He also made a relief appearance for the Comets at the beginning of July, allowing a run through 2.2 innings pitched.

The Dodgers are without Tanner Scott, Evan Phillips, Michael Kopech and Brusdar Graterol, leaving their bullpen depleted, and Miller could be the answer.

Aaron Coloma
Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

