Dodgers Shockingly DFA Veteran Reliever in Roster Shuffle
The Los Angeles Dodgers designated right-handed pitcher Luis Garcia for assignment Sunday.
In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled right-handed pitcher Noah Davis.
Garcia has a 5.27 ERA with 24 strikeouts and 1.829 WHIP across 27.1 innings of work this season.
On Saturday, the right-hander allowed three earned runs in what appears to be his final outing with L.A. Garcia could not finish the inning, recording just one out against the Kansas City Royals.
The Dodgers deployed Anthony Banda from the bullpen to get out of the seventh inning jam.
Garcia, 38, became a reliable option for the Dodgers in light of all their injuries to the pitching staff, but landed on the injured list on June 1 with a right adductor strain.
The veteran is in his 13th Major League season, spending time with the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Dodgers.
As for Davis, the right-hander was with the team in Kansas City Saturday as part of the taxi squad.
Thus far, he's tossed 4.2 innings for the Dodgers this season, allowing three earned runs on four hits. He has five strikeouts and issued two walks while pitching in relief for L.A. in 2025.
Davis’ last appearance for the Dodgers was on June 1 against the New York Yankees, where he threw two scoreless innings.
