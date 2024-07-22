Dodgers Shockingly DFA Veteran Starting Pitcher Right Before Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have designated starting pitcher James Paxton for assignment on Monday, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. The Dodgers designate Paxton as the corresponding move for calling up River Ryan to make his MLB debut Monday against the San Francisco Giants.
Paxton has also been designated for assignment prior to Tyler Glasnow returning from the injured list to start Wednesday.
The surprising move comes amid struggles from Paxton over his starts in June and July. Paxton posted a 6.46 ERA in June and a 5.27 ERA in July so far.
He has given up at least two earned runs in each of his three July starts. While he had three starts in June in which he gave up one earned run or less, he gave up nine earned runs in one start, and six earned runs in another. Overall on the year, Paxton is 8-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 64 strikeouts.
This a major change to the Dodgers' lineup as Paxton is one of two starters from the team's original starting rotation to have made every one of his starts up until this point. Before getting designated for assignment, Paxton and Gavin Stone were the only two starters who had not been placed on the injured list or demoted to the minor leagues.
With the 35-year-old veteran being designated, River Ryan will make his MLB debut. The former 11th-round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2021 has pitched five games for Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. In those games, Ryan allowed one home run and five earned runs with 19 strikeouts for a 2.76 ERA.
The 25-year-old right-hander will be the third Dodgers starter to make his debut this year, following the debuts of Justin Wrobleski and Landon Knack earlier this year.