Dodgers Shockingly Place $182 Million All-Star on IL With Concerning Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Blake Snell on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Won't Rule Out Using New Torpedo Bats
Right-hander Matt Sauer was recalled in a corresponding move. It was reported on Saturday that he was with the team in Philadelphia.
Snell is 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA in his first two starts for the Dodgers this season. The 32-year-old was L.A. headline signing of the winter with his five-year, $185 million deal.
The two-time Cy Young winner expressed excitement to be joining the defending champions, a team that he had wanted to sign with for some time. Snell also voiced his desire to have a locker next to three-time Cy Young winner, Clayton Kershaw.
“I can’t wait. I was telling Andrew (Friedman) I need my locker next to his,” Snell said during the offseason. “He’s just done so many amazing things in his career. So for me to talk to him, pick his brain, learn from all his experience, I’m really excited. To learn from a guy like that is, I mean, you can’t ask for more.”
Kershaw heaped high praise for the Dodgers' newest ace earlier this year.
“As a left-handed pitcher, you always look around the league and see left-handed pitchers that you like watching,” Kershaw said. “Blake’s definitely my favorite in the league right now. The way he can throw a baseball is special. It’s just pretty, the way it comes out of his hand.”
While the Dodgers won't have one of their best starters in the rotation for at least two weeks, the defending champions made it a priority to acquire several pitching reinforcements this winter.
If any team understands the need for pitching depth, it's the Dodgers. L.A. was left with three starting pitchers in the postseason and an overworked bullpen.
As the injuries pile up in 2025, the Dodgers' pitching depth will be put to the test early in the season.
More news: NL West Rival Owner Calls Out Dodgers for Unfair Spending
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.