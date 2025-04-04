Dodgers Shockingly Place All-Star on Injured List in Concerning Update
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was placed on the 10-day injured list with an ankle injury, the team announced Thursday evening.
The Dodgers superstar will be sidelined until at least April 10, when he is eligible to return. Freeman has not played in five of eight games to start the season. He missed the two-game Tokyo Series due to left rib discomfort, and did not play in the Dodgers' series against the Atlanta Braves because of the "mishap" in the shower that tweaked his ankle.
Earlier this week, Freeman revealed he felt much better just days after the freak accident, which occurred on Sunday. The concerning part about Freeman's ankle injury was that it is to the same ankle which hampered him last season, and was not fully recovered to begin the 2025 campaign.
“Halfway through my (Sunday) morning coffee, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just shower to get ready for the day,’” Freeman said. “And next thing you know, I’m down in the bathtub. It’s a great mental picture, if you guys want to think about it, big guy falling all over the place. … Freak accident, you can’t really make it up, crazy.
“But it was just one of those things. You slip in bathtub showers all the time. And when you’re healthy, you just catch yourself. And when you’re not, when you’ve got a little surgically repaired ankle, mostly I think it just flared everything kind of back up. I was a little sore. Sore on the inside still. But I’m feeling much better.”
The Dodgers did not announce who will be called up to take Freeman's roster spot, but as the injuries begin to pile up, other players will have an opportunity to make an impact with the defending champions.
