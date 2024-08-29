Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Does Something Achieved Only 7 Times in MLB History
On Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, Shohei Ohtani was the center of attention during the Los Angeles Dodgers' 6-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
The night was already special — the Dodgers gave away Ohtani bobbleheads to the first 40,000 fans in attendance prior to their game against the Orioles — but it took an unexpected and adorable turn when his dog, Decoy, stole the early spotlight by delivering the ceremonial first pitch.
Dekopin, also known as Decoy, brought the crowd to its feet when he picked up a baseball in his mouth and ran straight to Ohtani, who was waiting at home plate. The moment was so charming, even Dodgers manager Dave Roberts couldn’t help but be impressed.
“I heard that Decoy was going to throw the first pitch, and I’m impressed that the dog was already that trained,” Roberts said after the game. “I guess if it’s Shohei’s dog, nothing should be that surprising. That was pretty impressive.”
However, Ohtani wasn't about to let his canine companion have all the glory.
He put on a show of his own, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two stolen bases, and three runs scored. His 42nd home run of the season came in the bottom of the first inning, a leadoff solo shot to right field that was caught by a young fan in the pavilion wearing an Ohtani shirt — a moment that added even more magic to the night.
Ohtani’s performance marked another historic achievement, as he became the eighth player in MLB history to record a 10-10 month, with 10 home runs and 12 stolen bases in August.
Ohtani continued to make his presence felt in the fifth inning, reaching base on a line drive that was dropped by Baltimore first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and then showcasing his speed by advancing from first to third on a stolen base and a wild pitch. He eventually scored on a two-out error, extending the Dodgers’ lead.
After a tough start to August, where Ohtani struggled with a .181 batting average and seven home runs from August 2-19, his recent surge has been a welcome sight as the season heads into September. His two-hit performance on Wednesday marked his fifth multi-hit game in the last seven and his 10th game of the year where he hit a home run and stole at least one base.
Despite Ohtani’s stellar performance, Decoy remained a fan favorite, with Ohtani acknowledging his dog’s star turn after the game.
“It’s a really special night,” Ohtani said. “I hope to buy some special snacks for him.”