Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Exits Early, Status Unlikely For Next Game
The hope is that Ohtani won't be out for too long.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was removed from the game late against the San Diego Padres tonight. Los Angeles took down San Diego by a score of 5-0 but the entire team held their collective breath upon his departure.
Luckily for Los Angeles, it seems that they may have dogged a major bullet. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke after the game and confirmed that Ohtani's back had tightened up and they felt it was better for him to exit.
He will likely not be in the lineup for tomorrow's series finale against the Padres. The hope is that he won't be out for too long and can return to the team sooner rather than later.
