Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Inching Closer to Setting Unprecented MLB History
It already looked like Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was going to be the first person to complete one Major League Baseball milestone this year. Now, it seems like he might actually accomplish two.
Ohtani is already having an unbelievable season, leading the National League in runs and home runs with 91 and 37 respectively. On top of this, he has 86 RBI, 35 bases stolen, and a .291/.378/.606 slash line. He is currently the clear front-runner for NL MVP.
If he wins, Ohtani will be the first designated hitter to do so in MLB history.
Ohtani is also on the precipice of reaching a select club within MLB. If he continues his pace of home runs and steals, Ohtani could be the sixth person to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in a season.
The previous five players to accomplish this feat are José Conseco (1988), and Barry Bonds (1996). Alex Rodrigues (1998), Alfonso Soriano (2006), and Ronald Acuña Jr. (2023). However, it looks like he could outperform these baseball legends.
According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Ohtani could easily reach 45 home runs and 45 stolen bases at the end of the season, something that has never been done in the history of MLB.
Despite how unbelievable this accomplishment would be, Dodgers coach Clayton McCullough can easily see it happening.
“With (Ohtani), I don’t know if you can be surprised,” McCullough said. “Like anything else he does, he puts his mind on something, he’s in and picks up things during the game. We’re watching video before and he’s helped me a ton. We’re breaking things down and I’ll get fixated on something and then he’s like, look at this or that.
“I think he’s always been a student of these things. I think now with having less on his plate from a preparation standpoint and the pitching, more focus can be put on it.”
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts agreed.
“I think he has bought into stealing bases, understands the value of the stolen base, getting 90 feet,” Roberts said. “Hasn’t surprised me. I think it’s welcome for me, for him, because he’s in a pennant race now. And I don’t think he’s been in a pennant race in his big-league career. So his enhanced focus is not a surprise to me.”
“He’s trying to dominate on every margin,” Roberts concluded. “That’s what makes him great.”
More Dodgers: When Will Max Muncy Return to Los Angeles? Dave Roberts Has Date Circled