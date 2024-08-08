Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Is Close to Throwing Off a Mound: Report
Camera operators, reporters, and photographers lined the left field line on Monday as Shohei Ohtani played catch. His throws came from a standstill position, a wide-legged stance, a crow hop, and a leg kick.
He threw 71 in total and the Dodgers' head athletic trainer Thomas Albert tracked all of them with a Pocket Radar.
Ohtani is progressing through his rehabilitation as a pitcher. He is determined to return to his two-way player status despite undergoing his second Tommy John surgery during the offseason.
Before he even joins the starting rotation next season, he could win the National League Most Valuable Player award as a designated hitter which has never been done before.
"He's one of one," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "A unicorn."
Ohtani's throwing progression began with soft tosses from no more than 30 feet away in late March. From there he has progressed to throwing from 150 feet at 85 percent intensity. The next step is to increase his daily sessions of catch from three to four or even five. By early September, Ohtani could start throwing off a mound.
Currently limited to hitting duties only, Ohtani is on track to become the first full-time DH to win an MVP and just the sixth 40-40 season in baseball history. A Triple Crown is also possible.
Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes can't wait to have Ohtani join the starting rotation. He doesn't think his offense will suffer when he does either.
"His ability to do both brings exponential value," Gomes said. "So let's just say the offensive side takes a small step back — that's still so valuable, that he can do both. Oh, and by the way, if his offense takes a step back, it's still MVP-caliber offense. Yes, he's had an amazing season. But the ability to do both is somehow still completely underappreciated."
Even though Ohtani has had two elbow surgeries, the Dodgers aren't worried. They are prepared to let him do what he wants to do.
"The bottom line is this is what he wants to do," Roberts said. "If this is what he believes that he can do at an elite level, and he makes our team better, I don't see the downside."
Ohtani is determined to pitch next season and is treating his throwing program with the same intensity every day. PItching coach Mark Prior believes that Ohtani will help make the team better even if he isn't at 100 percent with his elbow.
"If he gets back to even 90 percent of the version that he was beforehand," Prior said, "it's only a win for us."