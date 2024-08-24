Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is Looking To Make MLB History After Reaching 40/40 Club
With a walk-off grand slam against the Tampa Bay Rays Friday night, Shohei Ohtani made history as he became the sixth player in MLB history to enter the 40-40 club. Not only did Ohtani reach 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases, but he did so quicker than any player in MLB history, reaching the 40-40 club in just 126 games.
The Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter reached the 40-40 milestone so quickly that he is on pace to become the first player in MLB history to reach the 50-50 club over the final 33 games of the season.
While reaching 50-50 would be historic, Ohtani's primary goal is to win and help the Dodgers win a World Series. Ohtani has never made the MLB playoffs, after spending his first six MLB seasons with the struggling Los Angeles Angels. He will likely do so this season, as the Dodgers hold the best record in the National League and lead their division.
Still, Ohtani is on board with reaching 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases, primarily because it will help his team earn more wins.
"The most important thing is to contribute to winning the game, and the closer I get to 50/50, the more I'm contributing to the team winning," Ohtani told reporters Friday.
Of the five other players in the 40-40 club — Barry Bonds, Alfonso Soriano, Jose Canseco, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Alex Rodriguez — Soriano put up the most home runs in his 40-40 season with 46 home runs. Acuña recorded 73 steals when he reached 40-40 last season but with 41 home runs. None of the five other players truly came close to a 50-50 season.
With Ohtani reaching 40-40 so early in the season, he has over a month to become the first player ever to reach 50-50. Before Ohtani, Soriano reached the 40-40 club in 147 games, which was previously the fastest mark.
Even if Ohtani falls short of the 50-50 mark, the 30-year-old continues to prove he has been worth every dollar of his record-breaking $700 million contract that brought him to the Dodgers, where he has broken record after record. With this new feat, Ohtani remains the unquestioned favorite to win the National League MVP award, which would be his third MVP award since entering MLB.