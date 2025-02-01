Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Makes Big Announcement Regarding Pitching
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had an enormous offseason and are showing no signs of slowing down.
At Saturday's Dodgerfest 2025 at Dodger Stadium, Ohtani provided an update on when he will return to the mound, following his National League MVP performance in 2024 solely as a designated hitter.
"Hard to pinpoint when. Generally looking at a couple of weeks to a month of leeway," Ohtani told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. "It will depend on how my first bullpen session will go."
This seems to be on par with what manager Dave Roberts initially said about the MVP last month.
Despite the Dodgers' caution with the superstar, Ohtani said at Dodgerfest 2025 he is still feeling good and working out almost seven days a week.
"I've felt pretty good about the offseason; I've been throwing, I actually started swinging the bat with pretty good intensity," Ohtani said. "Like, actually, just before coming to this stage, I was working out, and I was able to work out actually five, six times a week."
Ohtani was more than dominant in 2024, not just taking home MVP honors for the NL, but becoming the first-ever player with more than 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases.
He finished 2024 with career-highs in WAR (9.2), runs (134), home runs (54), RBIs (130), batting average (.310) and stolen bases (59). He also made himself available for the most games in his MLB career so far with 159.
