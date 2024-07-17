Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes History in All-Star Game With One Swing
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter left his mark on the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.
Although the National League lost 5-3 to the American League, Ohtani's three-run home run against Tanner Houck accounted for all three NL runs.
Ohtani's homer traveled 400 feet to right-center field, per Statcast. It also put him in exclusive company in All-Star Game history.
No player in the history of the event has recorded both a pitching win and a home run before Ohtani, who was the winning pitcher in 2021. Ohtani's home run was the first by a Dodgers player since Mike Piazza in 1996.
Ohtani reached base twice in three plate appearances, including a walk in the first inning. He struck out in the fifth inning against Oakland A's closer Mason Miller.
Ohtani became the eighth Dodger to record multiple RBI in an All-Star Game.
Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez went 0 for 2 as the NL's starting center fielder, one day after he won the Home Run Derby. Will Smith went 1 for 2 after replacing starting catcher William Contreras. Smith, however, was retired on the back end of a double-play groundout by teammate Freddie Freeman.
The other Dodgers players to hit a home run in the All-Star Game are:
- Mike Piazza (1996, 1995)·
- Steve Garvey (1975, 1977)·
- Jim Wynn (1975)·
- Willie Davis (1973)·
- John Roseboro (1962)·
- Jim Gilliam (1959)·
- Jackie Robinson (1952)·
- Gil Hodges (1951)·
- Mickey Owen (1942)
The big day for Ohtani also allowed he and Smith to join select company in franchise history as teammates with hits in the same All-Star Game.