Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes History in All-Star Game With One Swing

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers (17) hits a three run home run against the American League during the third inning of the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers (17) hits a three run home run against the American League during the third inning of the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter left his mark on the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

Although the National League lost 5-3 to the American League, Ohtani's three-run home run against Tanner Houck accounted for all three NL runs.

Ohtani's homer traveled 400 feet to right-center field, per Statcast. It also put him in exclusive company in All-Star Game history.

No player in the history of the event has recorded both a pitching win and a home run before Ohtani, who was the winning pitcher in 2021. Ohtani's home run was the first by a Dodgers player since Mike Piazza in 1996.

Ohtani reached base twice in three plate appearances, including a walk in the first inning. He struck out in the fifth inning against Oakland A's closer Mason Miller.

Ohtani became the eighth Dodger to record multiple RBI in an All-Star Game.

Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez went 0 for 2 as the NL's starting center fielder, one day after he won the Home Run Derby. Will Smith went 1 for 2 after replacing starting catcher William Contreras. Smith, however, was retired on the back end of a double-play groundout by teammate Freddie Freeman.

The other Dodgers players to hit a home run in the All-Star Game are:

  • Mike Piazza (1996, 1995)·
  • Steve Garvey (1975, 1977)·
  • Jim Wynn (1975)·
  • Willie Davis (1973)·
  • John Roseboro (1962)·
  • Jim Gilliam (1959)·
  • Jackie Robinson (1952)·
  • Gil Hodges (1951)·
  • Mickey Owen (1942)

The big day for Ohtani also allowed he and Smith to join select company in franchise history as teammates with hits in the same All-Star Game.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Inside the Dodgers, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/News