Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes History in All-Star Game With One Swing

Shohei Ohtani is the first player to earn a pitcher win and hit a home run in AL/NL All-Star history.



This was also done in the Negro Leagues East-West All-Star games by Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe in 1939 (win) and 1944 (HR). https://t.co/kQcDPeQzYbhttps://t.co/8K4bGvdtEM