Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes Insane History In Saturday's Win Over Giants
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani made MLB history in Saturday's win over the San Francisco Giants, as he reached 25+ home runs, 10+ stolen bases, and 5+ triples before July for the second time in his career.
He is the only player in MLB history to reach these marks even once.
The last time Ohtani reached these numbers before July came in 2023, his final year with the Angels and the year when he won his second MVP award. He finished that year with an MLB-leading 1.066 OPS and an American League-leading 44 home runs.
Ohtani opened the scoring for the Dodgers in the bottom of the first on Saturday with a leadoff solo shot, then tagged Tristan Beck for a second homer in the bottom of the sixth, also a solo homer. The second homer extended Ohtani's lead at the top of the National League home run leaders, and leaves him one shy of both Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge for the MLB lead.
The slugger leads MLB in runs scored (71), while leading the National League in home runs (25), slugging percentage (.638), OPS (1.023), and total bases (176). He seems to be putting together another MVP season for the Dodgers, and would join Barry Bonds as the only player to win the award in three consecutive seasons.
The reigning MVP won't just do it at the plate this season, however, as he is scheduled to return to the mound sometime after the All-Star break. Ohtani is yet to pitch for the Dodgers, as he is recovering from Tommy John surgery.
He last pitched for the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, where he posted a 3.14 ERA through 23 starts. He placed fourth in AL Cy Young voting the year prior with a 2.33 ERA through 166 innings pitched and 219 strikeouts.
Ohtani will look to carry his momentum into the final game of their three-game series against the second-place San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. PT. The Dodgers will follow their series with the Giants with a four-game set against the San Diego Padres on Monday in a crucial stretch that could shape the playoff picture.
