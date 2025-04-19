Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Makes Life-Changing Announcement
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani announced the birth of his first child Saturday. Ohtani took to social media to share the exciting news.
“Welcome to the Ohtani Family!,” the Instagram caption read. “I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter. To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents. I would also like to thank the Dodgers organization, my teammates, and the fans for their constant support and kind words of encouragement.
“I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals and everyone who dedicated their support to us, up until this wonderful day.”
Ohtani posted a picture of the baby's feet, and of course, included his dog Decoy in the post.
The Dodgers superstar did not travel with the team for their series against the Texas Rangers and was placed on the paternity list Friday.
Outfielder Eddie Rosario replaced Ohtani on the active roster and the Dodgers transferred right-hander Edgardo Henriquez to the 60-day injured list.
Manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani could return by the end of the series, as players on paternity leave are only allowed to miss up to three games.
