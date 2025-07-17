Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes Major Announcement Heading Into Second Half of Season
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani announced via Instagram he wrote a new book titled "Decoy Saves Opening Day," a story that follows his dog, Decoy, as he prepares to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
The children's book is available for preorder, and officially goes on sale February 2026.
Harper Collins publisher provided a description of the book: “Decoy can’t wait to throw the first pitch on Opening Day of the new baseball season! The stadium has hot dogs, the biggest backyard he’s ever seen, and thousands of his best human friends. It’s going to be the best day ever, but—oh, no!—Decoy forgot his lucky baseball at home! Can he get his ball and make it back to the stadium before it’s too late?”
The website added: “Shohei Ohtani is the biggest name in baseball and a proud sponsor of animal rescue organizations. Shohei and Decoy hope to use the publication of Decoy Saves Opening Day to support the work these amazing nonprofits do helping dogs find their forever homes. While their fictional counterparts are saving opening day, Shohei and Decoy are working to help real-life animals in need.”Ohtani now adds author to his already prolific resume.
On June 16, Ohtani made his long-awaited return to the mound against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers two-way star had not pitched since August 2023.
Dodgers fans have now experienced the greatness of Ohtani in both the batters box and on the mound for just over a month now. Ohtani has not disappointed as he leads the National League with 32 home runs and an OPS of .987, and also has a 1.00 ERA across nine innings on the bump.
