Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes MLB History on Saturday Against Rockies
It seems like a weekly occurrence at this point, but Shohei Ohtani has made history again. On Saturday night during the Los Angeles Dodgers' 4-1 win over the Colorado Rockies, Ohtani notched one stolen base, the 100th stolen base of his career.
Ohtani has now become just the second Japanese-born player to reach 100 home runs and 100 stolen bases, along with Ichiro Suzuki, who finished his career with 117 home runs and 509 stolen bases.
This is yet another milestone for Ohtani, who is practically breaking records and reaching new marks constantly. So far in his career as a hitter, Ohtani has 185 home runs, 475 RBIs, and 100 stolen bases. Earlier this season, Ohtani also set the record for most home runs by a Japanese-born player, surpassing Hideki Matsui in the process.
He also made Dodger history early in the season with 25 extra-base hits in his first 35 games with the team, the most by any Dodger since at least 1901.
Overall on the season, Ohtani is slashing .322/.396/.596 with 14 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases. He ranks second in MLB in batting average, eighth in home runs, sixth in hits and on-base percentage, fourth in slugging rate, and fourth in OPS.
He's on pace for another fantastic season, and is even in the MVP conversation despite only playing as a designated hitter this year as he recovers from a torn UCL he sustained last year.
On his current trajectory, Ohtani is expected to continue breaking many more records over his career. He is living up to the billing of his 10-year, $700 million contract he signed last December, and should continue to make a huge impact on the Dodgers as they try to win more World Series.