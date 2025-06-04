Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani May Not Return to Pitching Until August: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a total of 15 pitchers on the injured list this season, an indication the pitching woes from 2024 have carried into this year.
Shohei Ohtani, however, provides a glimpse of excitement in the midst of a hampered Dodgers pitching staff.
Ohtani faced live hitters Saturday for the second time since he underwent surgery to repair his UCL in September 2023. The Dodgers two-way star pitched at Dodger Stadium, recording one strikeout, one walk, three grounders and a couple of line-drive hits.
Ohtani faced two minor-league hitters in his 29-pitch outing, a slight increase from his previous bullpen. He faced live hitters for the first time last Sunday at Citi Field, throwing 22 pitches over five at-bats to infielder Hyeseong Kim, catcher Dalton Rushing and Dodgers game planning and communication coach JT Watkins.
While Ohtani is certainly getting closer to making his pitching debut in Dodger blue, he may not return until August, per MLB insider Bob Nightengale. The presumed timetable for Ohtani's return was sometime after the All-Star break so it appears the Dodgers superstar is still on track — but it's possible he returns in early August, per Nightengale.
Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior reiterated that while Ohtani has already faced live hitters twice, he is still a ways away from making his long-awaited return.
“He has taken a very methodical approach to this. We’ve tried to take a very methodical approach to this, understanding the uniqueness of the situation,” Prior said. “I will never, and I don’t think anybody in that room would ever, doubt what he can do. But, you know, still got a long way to go. We’ll see where it comes out at the end of this year.”
