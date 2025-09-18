Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Open to Shocking Position Change as Postseason Nears
The Los Angeles Dodgers are eagerly awaiting the moment where Shohei Ohtani takes the mound for the first time in his career during postseason play.
After pitching five no-hit innings versus the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, it appears as if Ohtani is peaking at just the right time. While the star can function as both the DH and as a starting pitcher, what would happen if Ohtani were to come out of the bullpen?
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Has Coy Response to Shohei Ohtani Pitching First Postseason Game
In theory, if Ohtani is put into a game as a reliever, the Dodgers would then lose their DH spot. Ohtani would have to be lifted from the contest...unless he moves off the mound somewhere else.
This is where the potential in seeing Ohtani as an outfielder comes into play. Early in his career in Japan, Ohtani actually did play in right field. He sparingly played in the outfield for the Angels — though he hasn't played there in a Major League game since 2021.
Ohtani reportedly spoke to Japanese media and mentioned this as a possibility.
Told of what Ohtani said, manager Dave Roberts replied, “He’s a great teammate. He wants to help us win a championship. So I’m all about it.”
The skipper also put things in perspective as to how challenging it could be for Ohtani to make such a drastic move. As told to MLB.com, Roberts either is being realistic or intentionally coy about the possible move.
"I don't know if it's a pipe dream, but it's very commendable from Shohei," Roberts said. "I think that what happens is that there's a lot of moving parts, too. He would have to take on more load, as far as kind of being an outfielder to then pitch. … There's a lot of variables. But to know that he can potentially run out there, it's great. Maybe just in theory. But again, I love him for even throwing that out there."
This is some special stuff from Ohtani. It could be easy — or even expected — for the best player in the sport to be a bit choosy as to where he plays. Instead, Ohtani is operating with some real selflessness in doing whatever is best for the team.
Even more impressive, if there's one guy that can pitch, hit, and field at an elite level, it's Ohtani.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.