Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Opens Up Ahead of First Career Game Against Angels
The Los Angeles Dodgers return home Friday for a two-game set against the Los Angeles Angels, marking the first time Shohei Ohtani will face his former team in the regular season. So far at least, Ohtani isn't letting his emotions get the best of him.
Ohtani acknowledged that he is “looking forward” to playing the Angels and added that he still follows the Angels “here and there” to keep up with what he called the regular news. Speaking through an interpreter following Wednesday night's 7-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies in Denver, Ohtani said the vibe surrounding the upcoming games against the Angels doesn't feel much different than any other game.
“I believe more so when I go to Anaheim (it will be emotional for me),” Ohtani said, via the Orange County Register. “But since we’re playing at Dodger Stadium, I’m just going to be focused on playing the game.”
Manager Dave Roberts recalled his playing days before Thursday's 5-3 win and how he felt playing against former teams for the first time.
“I think he’s worried about today and once tomorrow comes, tomorrow comes,” Roberts said. “I think that he is grateful for his time in Anaheim, grateful for the fans. And I think he just wants to help the Dodgers win, but I think he wants to get it over with.”
Ohtani spent six seasons with the Angels winning two American League MVP awards. As a free agent this offseason, he agreed to a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers. The Angels did not match the offer.