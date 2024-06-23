Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Praised Tyler Glasnow Following Dominant Outing
Two of the Los Angeles Dodgers biggest stars showed out in the Dodgers' 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. While the Dodgers got some help from the bottom of their lineup with Gavin Lux, Cavan Biggio, and Miguel Rojas all putting in multiple hits and at least one run, the Dodgers still saw Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani put in big performances to get the win.
Glasnow pitched seven innings and gave up just two hits, zero walks, and one earned run. He also recorded 10 strikeouts. Glasnow is now seventh with an 8-5 record this season, and first in strikeouts with 135. He is also 13th in ERA with a 2.88 ERA.
Ohtani praised Glasnow for his pitching against the Angels after the game. "We overall played really well offensively, especially, and Glasnow pitched really, really good," Ohtani said through his interpreter, via SportsNet LA.
Ohtani also excelled with one home run, one hit, one run, and two RBI. The three-time MLB All-Star and two-time American League MVP has been dominant lately. He has a streak of a home run in three straight games and a homer in four out of his last five games. He also has at least one hit in seven straight games and multiple hits in five of those games.
Ohtani currently ranks first in MLB in batting average, second in slug rate, total bases, and OPS, third in WAR, runs, and home runs, and fifth in RBI, with his current streak sending him soaring up the stag
While the Dodgers are currently dealing with some tough injuries, they should be just fine throughout the regular season so long as Ohtani and Glasnow keep playing this way.