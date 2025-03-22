Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Predicted to Lead NL in Key Stat Category in 2025
Shohei Ohtani has been constantly adding to his professional baseball legend and in his first season on the Los Angeles Dodgers proved why he is seen in such a high regard.
After becoming the first player in MLB history to slug 50 or more home runs and swipe 50 or more bases in a season, there is still more for the future Hall of Famer to accomplish according to the latest prediction by a baseball insider.
More news: Dodgers Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends $5.4 Million All-Star to AL East Rival
The 2024 campaign was historic for so many reasons and the fact that it ended with a National League MVP and a World Series ring for Ohtani was all the more sweeter.
One of the many things that makes the three-time MVP so special is that he is an ace when healthy. He has been sidelined from the pitcher's mound since the 2023 season as he underwent a UCL surgery that resulted in an almost two year pitching pause.
Knowing that his historic offensive season in 2024 was during a recovery from a major elbow surgery, the second such procedure on the same arm, it is no surprise what this insider has theorized for the upcoming season.
More news: Former Dodgers Outfielder Turned Rival Signs With Major NL Powerhouse
In a list of predictions by MLB.com's Theo DeRosa, the insider claimed that Ohtani will once again lead the league in home runs. He did it in 2023 in the American League — while also pitching until late August of that season — he did it last year in the NL while recovering from a second UCL surgery, so the writing is on the wall to do it once again.
A potential ailment that may hamper Ohtani's home run total is the torn labrum he suffered in Game 2 the 2024 World Series. It very much affected his offense in the Fall Classic and required a surgery last November.
After smashing a home run at the Tokyo Dome in the second game of the opening series earlier this month, it appears that Ohtani is back to his brand of offense and ready to have another monster season.
More news: Dodgers Could Trade Right-Handed Flamethrower This Year, Says Insider
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.