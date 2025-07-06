Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Predicted to Make Major History in 2025
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly predicts Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani will join an exclusive club this year by becoming just the second player in MLB history to win four MVP awards.
The only player who has previously done so is Barry Bonds, who won seven in his 22-season career. Bonds won his fourth MVP award in his 16th season at age 36, meaning Ohtani will have accomplished the feat in half the time it took MLB's All-TIme home run leader.
Ohtani is putting together a strong case for his fourth MVP, leading all of baseball with 86 runs scored and leading the National League with 30 home runs. His .622 slugging percentage and 1.006 OPS are also the best in the NL.
The two-way superstar won his first MVP in 2021 with the Angels, and unanimously won the award in both 2023 and 2024, finishing second in voting in 2022 behind Aaron Judge. He had an OPS higher than 1.000 in both of the last two years, and has also led his respective league in home runs. He is the only player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season, which he did in 2024.
He has also returned to pitching in 2025, making his case even stronger. He's made three starts for the Dodgers, serving as an opener, and has allowed one run through four innings.
If Ohtani is to win his fourth MVP award this season, he will also become the only player other than Bonds to win the award three times in a row.
The Dodgers will hope Ohtani can continue to produce as the season goes on, as they are firmly in the driver's seat in the NL West and are looking to defend their 2024 World Series Championship. They are eight games clear of the second-place San Diego Padres, and have the best record in baseball as they approach the All-Star break.
