Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Set to Finally Take Major Step in Return to Pitching
Shohei Ohtani’s first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers was historic.
But somehow, the unanimous 2024 National League Most Valuable Player’s second season with Los Angeles should be even better. Ohtani, who spent the entire 2024 season restricting to batting, will return to the mound for the first time since 2023.
The four-time All-Star was initially hopeful to make his pitching debut with the Dodgers on Opening Day this season. Manager Dave Roberts then said it would be sometime in May, however, Ohtani’s debut has continued to be postponed as he manages his recovery from an offseason shoulder surgery.
After deciding to slow-play Ohtani’s pitching progression earlier this month, Roberts gave no timeline for the two-way player’s return to pitching.
But Roberts told reporters that Ohtani will throw a bullpen session on Saturday. This will be Ohtani's first time throwing a bullpen session since Feb. 25.
Roberts said Ohtani’s bullpen will help the Dodgers organization figure out the right-hander’s next steps.
“Once he gets into the ’pen on Saturday, then we’ll have a better idea of what a plan looks like,” Roberts said.
Before joining the Dodgers in 2024, Ohtani had two surgeries on his right elbow in 2018 and 2023. Then, he underwent arthroscopic surgery in November to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder he sustained in the World Series.
“Just appreciating that it’s his second Tommy John (surgery), getting ready for a major league season with the bat (after) his left shoulder surgery, and really understanding that this is a long-term play for Shohei’s well-being also,” Roberts said.
Ohtani signed a decade-long deal with the Dodgers last offseason, and Roberts understands the importance of preserving his long-term health.
Therefore, the Dodgers organization has expressed that they will not rush Ohtani to make his pitching debut.
“So we’re making sure that we are as cautious and careful as we possibly can,” Roberts said. “For 2025, the most important piece of this is having him able to do both at the end of the season and into October.”
The Dodgers are aiming for back-to-back World Series titles, so a healthy Ohtani is even more critical for Los Angeles.
