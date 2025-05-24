Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Set to Take Massive Step in Return to Pitching
Shohei Ohtani has continued to hit the ball better than everyone not named Aaron Judge, and now he is seemingly one step closer to making his pitching debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Ohtani is the league's best and only true two-way player since Babe Ruth, though it has been more than a season since he last pitched.
He had a right UCL repair procedure done at the end of the 2023 season and spent the 2024 season rehabbing the injury when he suddenly hurt his shoulder during the World Series, which required another procedure entirely.
In a step towards returning to the mound, manager Dave Roberts announced that Ohtani will be facing hitters in a live batting practice before Saturday's game against the New York Mets.
Friday's 7-5 win against the Mets went into the 13th inning, which led Roberts to postpone the outing to Sunday, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.
The decision was made by Ohtani, according to Roberts declaring it "Shohei's call," according to Plunkett.
The Dodgers' rotation has been hit with massive injuries all season long, in the bullpen and starting rotation, which has led to an increasing call for Ohtani to get back on the mound.
In years prior, when Ohtani was pitching and hitting full time, he was producing at an ace-level, with high-strikeout stuff and the ability to go deep into games.
That kind of arm would be invaluable to the Dodgers right now, but considering the team's consistent success even with a lackluster pitching staff means that the organization will likely slow-play his return until he is fully ready at some point before October.
Tyler Glasnow is expected to return somewhat soon, and Clayton Kershaw just came back and will be able to give quality outings as well.
Considering that Ohtani is the team's best player, it is more than reasonable for the organization to slowly bring him along.
