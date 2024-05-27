Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Updates Hamstring Injury, Doesn't Use it As Excuse for Struggles
Shohei Ohtani spoke to reporters on Monday before the Los Angeles Dodgers' scheduled game against the New York Mets, which was eventually postponed due to rain. The two-way superstar provided an encouraging update on his hamstring injury.
"It's getting better day by day," Ohtani told reporters, through interpreter Will Ireton. "Today is definitely a lot better than yesterday."
Ohtani has not looked like himself at the plate lately. This is perhaps no coincidence, considering his laboring injury. Nonetheless, the 29-year-old isn't using it as an excuse.
"I don't think so," Ohtani said. "Obviously, the leg isn't that great, but I don't personally think it's affecting the swing."
Ohtani's numbers are evidence of that. In his last seven games, Ohtani is slashing .250/.300/.357 with four runs, seven hits, zero home runs, three RBIs, two stolen bases, and six strikeouts in 28 at-bats.
On Saturday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani has been playing with a bruised right hamstring. Ohtani suffered the injury during the team's last homestand when he was hit in the leg during a pickoff attempt and was instructed not to exert total effort on the bases for the time being.
Although he is in the lineup for Los Angeles — excellent news, on the whole — it's clear Ohtani is not playing at 100 percent. This hamstring issue could cost him some stolen-base opportunities, and perhaps some chances to advance on the basepaths he might have while healthy. The three-time All-Star has 13 stolen bases through 53 games.