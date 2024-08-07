Dodgers Shortstop Begins Minor League Rehab Assignment
The Los Angeles Dodgers are slowly returning to full strength. Freddie Freeman returned from the family emergency list, Mookie Betts is expected to return as soon as Monday and Miguel Rojas began his rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday.
Rojas went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout as the designated hitter.
The veteran infielder had been filling in for the injured Betts as the Dodgers' everyday shortstop. Rojas, 35, started 10 of the first 11 games at shortstop after Betts got hurt. Then, the inevitable happened when he went on the injured list himself on July 24 with a flexor strain.
Rojas had been a major contributor with Betts sidelined. Through 67 games, he was hitting .271 with a .722 OPS but his Gold Glove-caliber defense is what gave the Dodgers a larger spark.
“For me,” Dodgers third-base coach Dino Ebel told the Los Angeles Times on July 1, “he’s one of the top five defensive shortstops in baseball.”
“It’s a game-changer,” manager Dave Roberts said of Rojas’ defense. “Mookie was doing the best he could given the circumstances, but Miggy is an 80-grade defender. He grew up as a shortstop. The repetitions that he’s taken over the years, over his life … he’s a lock-down guy.”
Rojas, the team’s everyday shortstop last season, prides himself on his defense and the passion he plays with.
“I want to inject some energy into the lineup, I want to be in the middle of the field trying to be another manager out there, helping the guys with positioning,” Rojas said. “I play hard every day, whether it’s running the bases or diving for balls. I don’t hold anything for later. I’m not trying to save myself for September.”
With Betts returning to shortstop, Rojas won't be playing every day again unless he moves around. He has played more than 100 career games at first and third base, as well as 86 at second.
When Rojas landed on the IL, the Dodgers made a couple additional roster moves, bringing in two-time Gold Glove shortstop Nick Ahmed and another Gold Glove infielder in Tommy Edman from the St. Louis Cardinals.
Fortunately for Rojas, his injury wasn't serious and he told reporters on Tuesday that he was ready to play.
The Dodgers are also facing a logjam in the middle infield once Betts and Rojas return.
On July 24, they signed Nick Ahmed, who had just been designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants. On July 29, they traded minor league pitcher Michael Flynn to Tampa Bay for veteran middle infielder Amed Rosario. Rojas and Rosario would most likely be on the bench as depth pieces, as playing time will be scarce once Betts returns.
Rojas could see some playing time at third base until Max Muncy returns, but second base doesn't appear to be an option. Gavin Lux has been one of the hottest hitters in the National League since the All-Star break.