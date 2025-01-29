Dodgers Sign 2-Time All-Star Reliever as Dominant Offseason Continues
The rich are finally getting richer.
On Tuesday, the long-awaited news was revealed, as right-handed pitcher Kirby Yates passed his physical with the Los Angeles Dodgers, paving the way for him to sign.
According to multiple reports, Yates' contract with the Dodgers is a one-year, $13 million deal with incentives that can take it up to $14 million.
Yates joins the Dodgers after a 2024 season with the Texas Rangers in which he had a 1.17 ERA and 85 strikeouts across 61.2 innings pitched. He made the All-Star team for the second time in his career, as his first appearance came in 2019 as a member of the San Diego Padres.
Yates has a career 3.17 ERA across 422 appearances with the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Padres, Atlanta Braves, and Rangers.
Coming off the best season of his career in 2024, he earned himself a nice raise in free agency after signing a one-year, $4.5 million deal last offseason.
What Does the Dodgers Bullpen Look Like With Kirby Yates?
With Yates' contract finally being signed, the Dodgers have an embarrassment of riches in their bullpen.
Yates and the recently-signed Tanner Scott are joining Blake Treinen, Michael Kopech, Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, and Anthony Banda to make up arguably the best bullpen in MLB.
Other bullpen options for the Dodgers include Ryan Brasier (assuming he's not traded), Dustin May, and Michael Grove.
The Dodgers will have to clear a 40-man roster spot for Yates once his signing becomes official.