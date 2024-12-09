Dodgers Sign All-Star Outfielder in Shocking Free Agent Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly reached an agreement with outfielder Michael Conforto, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez notes the deal is a one-year contract valued at $17 million.
Despite signing Conforto, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that Los Angeles remains interested in free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández.
The winter meetings don't start officially start until Monday but the Dodgers shockingly made the move to sign the former All-Star.
Conforto signed a two-year, $36 million deal with the Giants ahead of the 2023 season but delivered somewhat modest results. However, his performance improved in 2024, likely benefiting from being two years removed from the shoulder surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season.
Conforto finished the season with a .237 batting average but posted a respectable .759 OPS, adding 20 home runs and 66 RBIs. Notably, the left-handed hitter performed well against left-handed pitching, slashing .284/.349/.537.
The 2025 season will mark Conforto's 10th year in the majors (excluding 2022, which he missed entirely due to injury). Throughout his career, however, Conforto has been a steady offensive contributor — a quality the Dodgers could greatly benefit from over the course of a full season.
With Hernández and Juan Soto still unsigned, the Dodgers might be thinking that they are not going to sign at least one of them.
Conforto, who turns 32 on March 1, began his MLB career with the Mets, the team that selected him 10th overall in the 2014 MLB Draft. Following seven seasons in New York, he missed the entire 2022 campaign due to a right shoulder injury that necessitated surgery. In January 2023, he signed a two-year, $36 million deal with the Giants.
A former top prospect in the Mets’ farm system, Conforto earned All-Star honors in 2017 and debuted with New York in July 2015. He played a pivotal role in the team’s postseason surge that year, hitting .333 with two home runs in the 2015 World Series against the Royals. Conforto is part of an exclusive group of players — alongside Ed Vosberg and Jason Varitek — to compete in the Little League World Series (2004, Redmond North Little League), College World Series (2013, Oregon State), and MLB World Series (2015).