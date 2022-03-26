Skip to main content
Dodgers Sign Dave Roberts to Multi-Year Extension

The deal that everyone said was going to get done got done.

The Dodgers owe much of their success to organizational stability. They don't shake things up unless it's absolutely necessary. That includes, the manager. Dave Roberts has been at the helm since 2016 and it's been a prosperous period for the team. Sure, another title or two would've been nice, but Roberts has still guided the team to one championship and three National League pennants during his tenure.

Like any MLB manager who handles talented rosters, Roberts gets plenty of criticism from Dodgers fans. Some of it is deserved and, or, debatable, but the fact is his players love him. The clubhouse culture he's built is also a factor in how LA has been able to lure free agents and re-sign All-Stars.

On Friday, the Dodgers and Dave Roberts agreed to a contract extension that will keep Doc in Dodger blue through the 2025 season. This coming season was Roberts' final year on his current deal. MLB.com's Jon Heyman was the first to report the news with MLB.com's Juan Toribio confirming the news.

During the extended offseason, Roberts mentioned in multiple interviews that he was confident a deal would get done. It would've been a shock if he had not be re-signed after presided over some very successful years in LA. 

This isn't the only news that Roberts had made this week. Roberts made waves on Wednesday when he guaranteed the Dodgers would win the 2022 World Series

If the Dodgers can't pull it off, at least Roberts won't have to worry about cleaning out his office. 

