Dodgers Sign First-Round Draft Pick to Under-Slot Deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed their 2024 MLB first-round draft pick, shortstop Kellon Lindsey. J.P. Hoornstra of Dodgers Nation was first to report the news Tuesday.
Lindsey's minor league deal with the Dodgers comes with a $3.3 million signing bonus.
The Dodgers drafted Lindsey with the No. 23 overall pick right out of high school, and he is coming off an incredible senior season. Lindsey slashed .403/.567/597 in 25 games at Hardee High School in Wauchula, Florida.
Dodgers vice president of baseball operations Billy Gasparino spoke highly of their draft pick in a statement.
"He's a dynamic athlete, and shortstops are so hard to find," said Gasparino. "We also love his work ethic, and we think he's going to be a very prototype Dodger player that we all like and are rooting for in the future."
The 18-year-old is a premium athlete and has all the tools to be a big leaguer one day. He has a short, right-handed swing heard to make contact and send line drives up the middle, according to MLB.com.
According to Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com, Lindsey recorded the fastest 30-yard sprint at the MLB Draft Combine, clocking in at 3.538 seconds. The $3,3 million bonus is the most significant bonus the Dodgers have given to a first-round draft pick since Zach Lee in 2010 ($5.25 million).
Lindsey was committed to the University of Florida before signing with the Dodgers.