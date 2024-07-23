Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Sign First-Round Draft Pick to Under-Slot Deal

Apr 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A hat and glove of an Los Angeles Dodgers player durng a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed their 2024 MLB first-round draft pick, shortstop Kellon Lindsey. J.P. Hoornstra of Dodgers Nation was first to report the news Tuesday.

Lindsey's minor league deal with the Dodgers comes with a $3.3 million signing bonus. 

The Dodgers drafted Lindsey with the No. 23 overall pick right out of high school, and he is coming off an incredible senior season. Lindsey slashed .403/.567/597 in 25 games at Hardee High School in Wauchula, Florida.

Dodgers vice president of baseball operations Billy Gasparino spoke highly of their draft pick in a statement. 

"He's a dynamic athlete, and shortstops are so hard to find," said Gasparino. "We also love his work ethic, and we think he's going to be a very prototype Dodger player that we all like and are rooting for in the future."

The 18-year-old is a premium athlete and has all the tools to be a big leaguer one day. He has a short, right-handed swing heard to make contact and send line drives up the middle, according to MLB.com. 

According to Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com, Lindsey recorded the fastest 30-yard sprint at the MLB Draft Combine, clocking in at 3.538 seconds. The $3,3 million bonus is the most significant bonus the Dodgers have given to a first-round draft pick since Zach Lee in 2010 ($5.25 million). 

Lindsey was committed to the University of Florida before signing with the Dodgers. 

