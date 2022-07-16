Dodgers Sign Former Angels Closer to Minor League Deal

The Dodgers have no scruples when it comes to signing relievers who have major league experience. There's always uncertainty when it comes to bullpen arms and LA tirelessly tries to add arms that they believe could contribute, even if it's on a very short-term basis. The Dodgers coaching staff and front office have worked wonders for reliever cast-offs, and it looks like they've found their latest subject in Hansel Robles.

On Friday, the Dodgers added Robles. The name should ring a bell for southern California baseball fans. Robles served as the Orange County Angels closer in 2019, compiling a 2.48 ERA and 23 saves in 72.2 innings.

Robles was recently designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and MLB.com's Juan Toribio was one of the first to report that the former closer has agreed to a minor league deal with LA's true baseball team.

Ever since he left Anaheim, it's been a tough go for Robles. He logged a 5.28 ERA this season with Boston in 26 appearances. His walk-rate (5.1 BB/9) is troublesome, but that's an area the Dodgers have helped pitchers in the past.