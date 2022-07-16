Skip to main content
Dodgers Sign Former Angels Closer to Minor League Deal

Dodgers Sign Former Angels Closer to Minor League Deal

The Dodgers agreed to a minor league deal with former Angels closer Hansel Robles on Friday.

The Dodgers have no scruples when it comes to signing relievers who have major league experience. There's always uncertainty when it comes to bullpen arms and LA tirelessly tries to add arms that they believe could contribute, even if it's on a very short-term basis. The Dodgers coaching staff and front office have worked wonders for reliever cast-offs, and it looks like they've found their latest subject in Hansel Robles.

On Friday, the Dodgers added Robles. The name should ring a bell for southern California baseball fans. Robles served as the Orange County Angels closer in 2019, compiling a 2.48 ERA and 23 saves in 72.2 innings. 

Robles was recently designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and MLB.com's Juan Toribio was one of the first to report that the former closer has agreed to a minor league deal with LA's true baseball team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ever since he left Anaheim, it's been a tough go for Robles. He logged a 5.28 ERA this season with Boston in 26 appearances. His walk-rate (5.1 BB/9) is troublesome, but that's an area the Dodgers have helped pitchers in the past. 

Hansel RoblesBoston Red SoxLos Angeles DodgersLos Angeles Angels

USATSI_15096508_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Member of 2020 LA Title Team Released by San Francisco Giants

By Staff Writer14 hours ago
USATSI_17973592_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Eyeing Trade for Royals Two-Time All-Star Whit Merrifield

By Staff Writer15 hours ago
USATSI_18697561_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Longtime LA Star Set for All-Star Return at Dodger Stadium

By Staff Writer16 hours ago
USATSI_18694298_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Superstar Using All-Star Snub as Motivation

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
Mookie Betts
News

Dodgers: LA Superstar Earns Top Five Spot in Latest MVP Rankings

By Daniel Palma18 hours ago
USATSI_16452972_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Two-Time LA Champion to Represent Team at MLB Draft

By Ryan Menzie21 hours ago
USATSI_18682120_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Brusdar Graterol Lands on the Injured List

By Staff WriterJul 15, 2022
USATSI_18283784_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Home Run Derby & All-Star Game Tickets Prices Soar

By Ryan MenzieJul 14, 2022