Dodgers Sign Former San Francisco Giants Outfielder

The Dodgers quest to strengthen their bench has been more than evident this offseason. From signing infielder Hanser Alberto to giving Jake Lamb a shot to make the roster, LA is doing everything they can to ensure they have a stronger bench than they did last season.

Matt Beaty and Edwin Ríos both have plenty of hitting upside, but the Dodgers are stocking as much major league talent as they can to create a more offensively dangerous bench.

On Tuesday morning, the Dodgers added another potential bat. LA announced that they've outfielder Kevin Pillar to a minor league deal.

By the time the deal was announced, the Gold Glove caliber outfielder, already had a locker at Camelback Ranch. Pillar has been on numerous teams over the last three seasons after spending his first six years with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In addition to playing for the Red Sox, Rockies, and Mets, Pillar also unfortunately spent some time with the Giants in 2019.

Pillar owns a .256/.293/.433 slashline over the last three years.

He'll be in the mix of veteran players vying for a spot on the Dodgers MLB roster.