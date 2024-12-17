Dodgers Sign Former Yankees Top Prospect in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed right-hander Matt Sauer to a minor league deal Monday. The deal includes an invite to the team's big league camp in the spring.
Sauer, 25, is a former New York Yankees prospect. He was drafted by the Yankees in the second round of the 2017 draft.
In 2024, Sauer made his debut in the majors with the Kansas City Royals. The team selected the right-hander in the Rule 5 draft from the Yankees a year ago.
Out of the Royals bullpen, Sauer made 14 appearances for the team, posting a 7.71 ERA with only nine strikeouts and 11 walks across 16.1 innings. Sauer also allowed 14 runs during his time in the big leagues.
As a result of Sauer's struggles in the majors, the Royals sent him back to New York in May. Sauer was sent by the Yankees to their Triple-A affiliate, a level the right-hander had never pitched at before.
Throughout his time in Triple-A, Sauer also struggled as he allowed 15 earned runs across 8.1 innings. He was then sent down to Double-A where his numbers picked up. Sauer sported a 2.63 ERA with a 22.3 percent strikeout rate and a 3.2 percent walk rate across 24 innings.
Sauer's strong finish from 2024 should carry into next season, but it's unlikely the right-hander makes the Opening Day roster. However, he has an opportunity to develop within the Dodgers organization.
The Dodgers have a reputation for transforming struggling players into stars. Sauer could emerge as a truster reliever in the bullpen, if he can ride the momentum from his strong second-half of the season.
