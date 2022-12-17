Skip to main content

Dodgers Sign Outfielder to Minor League Contract

Dodgers add outfielder and pitcher James Jones to a minor league deal

Not a lot has been happening for the Dodgers on the free-agent side of things thus far, but their minor-league affiliates have been making some moves. 

MiLB Transactions announced that the Dodgers have signed outfielder James Jones to a minor league contract. 

Jones, an outfielder and pitcher, was a part of three minor league teams in 2022. For those three teams, he went 4-0 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 36 strikeouts, and allowed zero home runs in 22 games and 21 innings pitched. 

As an outfielder, Jones's last known stats were in 2018 for two minor league teams; in 15 games and 4 ABs, he slashed .500/.667/.500 with a 1.167 OPS while only snagging two hits. 

Overall, the 34-year-old was a .238 career hitter with 0 home runs, nine RBIs in 341 ABs, and 28 stolen bases with a .564 career OPS. 

Jones was drafted in 2009 by the Seattle Mariners in the fourth round with the 113 overall pick. He spent the last couple of seasons with the Rangers organization and elected for free agency on November 10, 2022. 

We wish James the best as a part of the Dodgers organization. Welcom

