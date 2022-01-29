Dodgers Sign Pitcher Sam Gaviglio to Minor League Contract

Due to MLB's ongoing lockout, teams cannot sign free agents or transact players on their 40-man rosters. Teams can however still negotiate minor-league contracts with players. On Friday, the Dodgers made on of the few moves they're allowed to make.

According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, the Dodgers have signed right-handed pitcher Sam Gaviglio to a minor league deal.

Gaviglio was first drafted by the Tampa Bay (Devil) Rays in 2008 in the 40th round. He did not sign with Tampa and, three years later, re-entered the draft. St. Louis selected him in the fifth round of 2011 amateur draft before trading him to the Mariners.

In his four-year in the majors, Gaviglio has pitched for the Royals, Mariners, and Blue. He has a 4.88 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP. Gaviglio has appeared as a starter in 37 of his 98 career games.

Signing Gaviglio is a low-risk move the a Dodgers team that still needs to dial in their starting rotation. If Gaviglio doesn't make the 40-man roster, there shouldn't be any major financial implications for LA.

The backend of the Dodgers rotation is very much undecided. If Gaviglio has a strong showing in spring training, if there is one, he could be an option to eat up some innings in 2022.