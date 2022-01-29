Skip to main content
Dodgers Sign Pitcher Sam Gaviglio to Minor League Contract
Sam Gaviglio
Los Angeles Dodgers

Gaviglio has spent his last four seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Due to MLB's ongoing lockout, teams cannot sign free agents or transact players on their 40-man rosters. Teams can however still negotiate minor-league contracts with players. On Friday, the Dodgers made on of the few moves they're allowed to make.

According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, the Dodgers have signed right-handed pitcher Sam Gaviglio to a minor league deal.

Gaviglio was first drafted by the Tampa Bay (Devil) Rays in 2008 in the 40th round. He did not sign with Tampa and, three years later, re-entered the draft. St. Louis selected him in the fifth round of 2011 amateur draft before trading him to the Mariners.

In his four-year in the majors, Gaviglio has pitched for the Royals, Mariners, and Blue. He has a 4.88 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP. Gaviglio has appeared as a starter in 37 of his 98 career games.

Signing Gaviglio is a low-risk move the a Dodgers team that still needs to dial in their starting rotation. If Gaviglio doesn't make the 40-man roster, there shouldn't be any major financial implications for LA.

The backend of the Dodgers rotation is very much undecided. If Gaviglio has a strong showing in spring training, if there is one, he could be an option to eat up some innings in 2022. 

