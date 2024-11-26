Dodgers Sign Recently Dominant Reliever From NL Rival
The Dodgers have reached an agreement with veteran right-handed reliever Giovanny Gallegos on a minor league contract that includes an invitation to Spring Training, per multiple reports.
Gallegos was the former closer for the St. Louis Cardinals.
The reliever has a chance to earn a $2.5 million base salary if he makes the active roster, with an additional $1.5 million available in incentives. The contract includes three opt-out dates, offering Gallegos flexibility if the Dodgers decide not to select his contract.
The 33-year-old was a standout in the Cardinals’ bullpen from 2019-22, delivering a 2.84 ERA and a 32 percent strikeout rate during that span.
However, after signing a two-year extension, his performance took a downturn. In 2023, he posted a 4.42 ERA across 56 appearances and was released on Aug. 2 following a rough start to the season, which included a 6.53 ERA over his first 21 outings.
Four days after his release, Gallegos signed a minor league deal with the Twins but didn’t make it back to the big leagues during his time in Minnesota. Gallegos struggled to produce consistently and spent over six weeks on the injured list with a shoulder impingement which is what led to his departure from the Cardinals. St. Louis designated him for assignment at the start of August, and he chose free agency shortly after.
While with Triple-A St. Paul, Gallegos posted a 4.26 ERA across 12.2 innings, struggling with control as he issued more walks (10) than strikeouts (8).
However, Gallegos has reportedly been working on his mechanics and has regained some of his fastball velocity.
Given the Dodgers’ success in revitalizing struggling pitchers, they could potentially turn this into a low-risk, high-reward move. If Gallegos finds his form, he could be a valuable addition to the bullpen for the reigning World Series champions.