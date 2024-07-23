Dodgers Sign Undrafted Free Agent Pitcher to Minor League Contract
Hurricanes redshirt sophomore Myles Caba announced Friday that he has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers after going undrafted.
The signing comes after a breakout season with the Miami Hurricanes that saw the lefty take a lead role out of the bullpen during the Canes' late-season push.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound left-hander recorded 46 strikeouts over 33.2 innings, holding opponents to a .246 batting average but his last 10 outings were his best. Caba notched a 2.79 ERA, registering five saves down the stretch for the Hurricanes.
The Valrico, Fla., native came to Miami after a three-year stint at South Florida State. In 2022, he tallied a 1-1 record and a 5.08 ERA across 27 appearances, which ranked second on the club. He redshirted in 2023.
Caba was a fifth-year redshirt sophomore after battling back from two season-ending arm injuries.
"Some guys you're just so happy for when they have success and Myles has gone through so much with two elbow surgeries in back-to-back years," head coach J.D. Arteaga said. "He's a kid that just gives everything he's got and he works so hard. He's worked hard just to get back to where he's at and just the opportunity to play that you're just really happy for guys like that.
"He's one of the best teammates we have, best clubhouse guys and dugout guys. So it's always good to see a guy like that have success and all his hard work pay off for him."