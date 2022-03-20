Dodgers Signs Longtime Colorado Rockies Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers lineup is brimming with talent, but the starting rotation still might need another arm or two. Julio Urías and Walker Buehler were both reliable last season, but Clayton Kershaw is coming off a year where he made just four starts after the All-Star break. Tony Gonsolin was another talented arm that wasn't always available. Trevor Bauer's status is up in the air as the league decides whether or not to suspend the 2020 NL Cy Young winner.

The Dodgers clearly recognize that they'll need more than what they have right now to meet the sky-high expectations they've created this offseason. On Friday, the club signed left-handed starter Tyler Anderson to a one-year deal.

ESPN's Jeff Passan provided additional information on the deal between Anderson and the Dodgers.

Similar to the contracts of Clayton Kershaw and Danny Duffy, Anderson's contract also includes a performance bonus. According to MLB.com's Jon Heyman, Anderson will earn an additional $500,000 if he pitches a minimum of 100 innings.

Anderson spent his first four big league seasons with the Rockies where he posted a 4.69 ERA and a ERA+ of 104 in just under 400 IP. He signed as a free agent with the Giants for 2020 (4.37 ERA in 11 starts). Anderson began last season with the Pirates, but was traded to the Mariners at the deadline for a pair of prospects. All told, he posted a 4.53 ERA in 31 starts in 2021.

The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya believes that Anderson could be part of the cadre of Dodgers starters who split starts to fill out the backend of the LA rotation.

Unlike some of the other re-treads the Dodgers have signed to minor league contracts this offseason, LA committed significant money to Anderson.

Pitching coach Mark Prior and the rest of the coaching staff, along with the analytics department, will try to work their magic with their latest project.