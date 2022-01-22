Skip to main content
Dodgers: Spring Training Games Scheduled to be Played in Las Vegas in March
Feb 17, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addresses representatives from the grapefruit league during the annual spring training media day at Hilton in West Palm Beach. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, MLB insider Jon Morosi revealed some excellent news regarding the spring training season. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies will play a small spring training series on March 18th and 19th in Las Vegas.

What does this have to do with the Dodgers? Well, one, these two teams are in the same division as the boys in blue, and two if the league is set to play in Nevada in March, then there must be a lot of optimism that MLB and the MLB Players Association will reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement before then.

The idea of the D-backs and Rockies facing off isn't exactly a shock, given that they share a spring training home in Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona. One of the nicer facilities in the Cactus League, according to some fans.

Pitchers and catchers are expected to report to spring training the week of February 14th. That date, however, is extremely unlikely.

Dodgers Spring Training is in ‘Peril’ After Today’s MLB’s ‘Disappointing’ Proposal, Time To Worry?

The Dodgers are set to begin their Cactus League campaign on February 26th.

