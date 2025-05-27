Dodgers Star Freddie Freeman, Wife Chelsea, Make Massive Donation to Children's Hospital
When Freddie Freeman made the largest donation ever by a single individual to the Orange Unified School District in 2022, the news was not revealed in a press release by the district, the Dodgers, or his alma mater, El Modena High School.
Rather, news of Freeman's half-million donation came out in a report in the Orange County Register.
"I was trying to keep it a secret," he told a reporter that week.
Two years later, the Freddie Freeman Clubhouse at El Modena was unveiled.
So it was Monday that another charitable act by the Dodgers' first baseman was revealed via Twitter/X. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, are donating $1 million to the Children's Hospital of Orange County.
In July 2024, Freeman's son Maximus was admitted to Children's Hopsital of Orange County with a condition ultimately diagnosed as Guillain-Barré Syndrome.
Maximus spent a week in CHOC's pediatric intensive-care unit for eight days, during which Freeman left the team to be with his family.
“Seeing every room full in the PICU each and every day impacted Chelsea and I deeply," Freeman said, via Passan. "Getting to know the doctors, nurses and care teams and seeing how they show up each day to bring healing and hope to kids and their families was inspiring. CHOC saved Maximus' life.”
Ten days after he left the team, an emotional Freeman returned and reflected on the scary incident.
“No one should have to go through with this, especially a 3-year-old,” Freeman said in a press conference. “I don’t know how many times Chelsea and I said we wish we could switch.”
In his first game back, Freeman received a standing ovation from the home crowd at Dodger Stadium.
On the field, Freeman has been producing at a Hall of Fame caliber.
This season, the 35-year-old is slashing .361/.432/.633 through Sunday. His batting average, 199 OPS+ and 1.036 OPS led the National League through week's end.
Freeman has been worth 20 bWAR for the Dodgers through the first three years of the six-year, $162 million contract he signed in March 2022.
This year, the Dodgers will pay Freeman a relatively affordable $15 million — $27 million in base salary less $12 million to be deferred without interest.
Now, $1 million of that will go to another local institution that played an instrumental role in the Freemans' lives.
