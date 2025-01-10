Dodgers Star Freddie Freeman, Wife Chelsea, Make Massive Donation to Los Angeles Fire Relief
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, are making incredibly generous donations for fire relief in L.A.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Freemans are donating $300,000 — $100,000 to three different organizations — to help with fire relief.
The Freemans chose to donate to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the Pasadena Fire Department, and the Salvation Army.
This donation comes in a time of great need for the city of Los Angeles and greater Southern California area. Two major fires in the Pacific Palisades and Pasadena area have ravaged the city, while other fires have popped up in West Hills, Calabasas, Studio City, and Hollywood Hills.
These are the most destructive fires in the city's history, and have shown no signs of slowing down over the course of the week.
The Freemans are doing their part, making an extremely generous donation to help with fire relief efforts.
Freddie and Chelsea had a trying year of their own, as their son, Maximus, was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome during the season.
Freeman took a nearly two-week hiatus from the Dodgers to be with his family, and when he returned, he received a standing ovation from the Dodger Stadium crowd that forced him to fight back tears.
"He didn't deserve this," Freeman said of his son after the game. "No one deserves this, anybody who goes through this. It's not just my family. We were going every night, and every room is filled in the [pediatric ICU]. And that is heartbreaking.
"So many families are going through things like this. We're one of the lucky ones that got Guillain-Barré that he might have a full recovery. There are kids out there who are fighting for their lives right now. It just puts everything in perspective.
"I know Dodger fans don't like this, but I would gladly strike out with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 7 of the World Series 300 million times in a row than see that again. But he's on his way. He's on his way. It's going to be a long road."
Freeman and the Dodgers ended up reaching the World Series, and the All-Star first baseman gave back to the fans with a legendary performance.
He hit the first ever walk-off grand slam in World Series history in Game 1, and followed it up with a home run in Games 2, 3, and 4 en route to a World Series MVP award. He did it all with a severely sprained ankle and broken rib.
“When I came back after my son got sick, you guys showed out for my family and I,” Freeman said at the World Series parade. “That was one of the greatest experiences. I was so touched. I did everything I could to get out on the field for you guys. I’m glad I did because we’ve got a championship now.”
The Freemans are, again, doing something great for the city of Los Angeles.