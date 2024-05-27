Dodgers Star Infielder Isn't Worried About Offensive Issues Hampering Team
The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered their fifth straight loss on Sunday, and as things stand, they are playing far from their best baseball. The Dodgers couldn't seem to do anything right in a three-game sweep at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds.
Things aren't fun for Los Angeles right now. For fans of a team with World Series-or-bust expectations a five-game losing streak must feel like the sky is falling. The mood is quite the opposite for the team, including superstar infielder Freddie Freeman. Freeman isn't too concerned with the team's trajectory after the losing streak reached five.
"It's May, it's baseball — we play 162 games," Freeman said. "We're not going to be on all year, and we come in every day and keep working. One day it's going to work for us."
Freeman went 1-for-4 on Sunday with an RBI. Overall, he hasn't had the best season by his standards. He is on pace for his lowest bWAR (3.9) in a nonpandemic year since 2019, and his .284 batting average is down 47 points from last year.
While Freeman has a point in that it is just May, the Dodgers' lackluster play isn't a sight for sore eyes.
In this five-game losing streak, the Dodgers have only collected 11 runs, 33 hits, two home runs, three stolen bases, and 40 strikeouts, and the offense is batting .200.
The Dodgers' offense is a far cry from where they should be. Nonetheless, it is a long season, and slumps happen throughout the course of a 162-game season. The Dodgers could be going through a slump, and they'll be back to being the exciting, World Series-type team everyone expects them to be.
The Dodgers remain atop the National League West standings and are 11 games above .500.