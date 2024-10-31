Dodgers’ Star Infielder Named 2024 World Series MVP
Los Angeles Dodgers star infielder Freddie Freeman has been named the 2024 World Series MVP.
Freeman had the series of his life, having a batting average of .300 with six hits, four home runs, 12 RBIs, and five runs scored in five games in the 2024 World Series.
This is Freeman's second World Series title of his career and his first with the Dodgers.
Freeman also had a record-setting streak of six straight World Series games with a homer. That was snapped in Game 5, but without his play, the Dodgers are not hoisting the Commisoner's Trophy.
This season was not easy for Freeman. In the second half, he dealt with some family issues, and he also suffered a severe ankle injury in L.A.'s final home game of the 2024 regular season against the San Diego Padres.
He was supposed to be out four to six weeks, and instead, he only missed two games in the postseason and came up big when it mattered most in the Fall Classic.
L.A. did not make it easy on themselves, as they were down 5-0 by the third inning. All hope had seemed lost, but the Dodgers, as they've done all season, scratched and clawed and made history by recording the largest comeback in a World Series-clinching win.
Freeman and the Dodgers did not make it easy on themselves. They struggled throughout the season, in the postseason (at times), and especially in the Game 5 clincher.
Freeman has been everything and then some for the Dodgers.