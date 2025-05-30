Dodgers Star Pitcher Shockingly Out For Season in Brutal Update
Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips will need Tommy John surgery and is out for the remainder of the 2025 season, manager Dave Roberts announced Friday.
More news: Why Is Mookie Betts Out Of Dodgers Lineup Friday vs Yankees?
The right-hander recently played catch and it did not go well. Phillips was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday so the Dodgers could make room for newly-acquired reliever Alexis Diaz on the roster.
Initially, it appeared the Dodgers had placed Phillips on the IL with a minor injury in early May. However, since the reliever was sidelined, only bad news has come from the Dodgers regarding updates surrounding Phillips.
The right-hander began to feel soreness in his forearm, which resulted in him getting a PRP injection. Roberts said the Dodgers would be cautious with Phillips' return given the team needed him come October.
“It’s inflammation in his elbow so it’s just going to take some time,” Roberts said earlier this month. “We’re going to take some time with Evan because as we said from the outset he’s so valuable going forward we have to be mindful and cautious with the buildup.”
Just a few weeks later, the Dodgers have lost one of their best relievers in the bullpen for the rest of the year.
Phillips had not allowed a run this season, throwing six strikeouts while allowing two walks over 5.2 innings. The right-hander looked to be on course to replicate another stellar performance in Dodger blue.
In 2024, Phillips produced a 3.62 ERA, 63 strikeouts, and 17 walks over 54.2 innings pitched.
More news: Dodgers Manager Discusses How Long Team Will Continue Playing Struggling Hitter
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.